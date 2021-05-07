The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.60

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.60 and last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.68%.

In related news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $109,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,369.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $105,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,414 over the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Buckle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Buckle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 11.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

