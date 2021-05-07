The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) President David M. Gordon Sells 65,660 Shares

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $62.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

