The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.450-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.39 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.56 billion.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.06.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.76. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

