The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.7% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. 213,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,720,297. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.