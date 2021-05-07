The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Down 7.5%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.81. Approximately 2,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 480,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 5,499 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $121,582.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,683.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Tomlin sold 15,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $321,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,705.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,522. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

