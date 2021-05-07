The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,153,166 shares of company stock valued at $609,262,161 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

EL opened at $299.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.28. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

