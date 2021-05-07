The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $60.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $51.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,997.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,154 shares of company stock worth $1,122,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 287,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after buying an additional 246,103 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after buying an additional 186,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 115.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 262,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 140,777 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

