The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 152.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,570 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.22% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.22. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

