The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 32,196 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $21,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

Shares of HD opened at $337.58 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.20 and a 12-month high of $337.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

