The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $337.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.20 and a twelve month high of $337.81.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

