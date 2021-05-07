The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.50

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.50 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.13.

HHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BWS Financial increased their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 34.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 565,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,653,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.