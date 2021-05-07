The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.60 million.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group upped their target price on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The Joint has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.40 million, a PE ratio of 188.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The business had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

