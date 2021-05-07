The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) rose 10.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.74. Approximately 8,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 396,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.
MTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $2,430,000. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 223,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
