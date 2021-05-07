The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) rose 10.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.74. Approximately 8,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 396,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

MTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $2,430,000. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 223,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

