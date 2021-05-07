The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.81

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 148108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $992,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 784,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,840 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

