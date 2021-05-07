The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

NYSE:TJX opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $72.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.