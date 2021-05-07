The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $786.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,317,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total value of $1,316,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,633,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666 in the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $612.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 209.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $699.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $771.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $269.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

