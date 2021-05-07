The Transfer Token Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $994.87 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $9.46 or 0.00016602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00045176 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

