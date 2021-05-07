The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $37,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $181.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.00 billion, a PE ratio of -114.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.