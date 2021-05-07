Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,876 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $758,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

TMO traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $474.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,969. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

