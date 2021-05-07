Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.17.

TRI traded up C$0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$117.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,968. The stock has a market cap of C$58.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$113.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$89.89 and a twelve month high of C$122.03.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 55.13%.

In related news, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total transaction of C$780,667.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,004.17. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total value of C$163,049.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$119,957.51. Insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970 in the last ninety days.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

