ThoreCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,594.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $956.02 million and approximately $21,594.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11,028.57 or 0.19265908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00262934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.12 or 0.01123471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.53 or 0.00750358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,305.22 or 1.00106977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThoreCoin Coin Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

