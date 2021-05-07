Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0171 on Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $123.97 million and $11.23 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020367 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00280510 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000867 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

