Tidal Finance Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.72 million and $319,563.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00086362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.90 or 0.00781171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00102561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,106.03 or 0.08865700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

