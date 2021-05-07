Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 53.51%.

Tidewater stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,938. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $570.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

