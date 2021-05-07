TigerCash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0560 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 120.5% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $3.14 million and $73.96 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $769.06 or 0.01330307 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

