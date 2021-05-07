Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $14.15

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $15.01. Tilray shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 447,622 shares.

TLRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

