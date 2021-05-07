TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%.

TimkenSteel stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,129. The firm has a market cap of $594.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $13.59.

TMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TimkenSteel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

