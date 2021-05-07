Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%.

TWI traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 458,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,547. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Get Titan International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.