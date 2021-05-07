Todd J. Slotkin Sells 2,000 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,872.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CBZ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $35.03.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.
