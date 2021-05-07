Topdanmark A/S (TPDKY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS: TPDKY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2021 – Topdanmark A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/28/2021 – Topdanmark A/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/27/2021 – Topdanmark A/S had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/21/2021 – Topdanmark A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/21/2021 – Topdanmark A/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/30/2021 – Topdanmark A/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of TPDKY remained flat at $$4.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. Topdanmark A/S has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

