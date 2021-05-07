Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.90

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 75209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
