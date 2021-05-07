Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.90

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 75209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

