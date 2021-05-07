Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.30

Shares of Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 4793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tosoh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

