TotemFi Achieves Market Cap of $2.34 Million (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. TotemFi has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00262934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $643.12 or 0.01123471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.53 or 0.00750358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,305.22 or 1.00106977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,900,000 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

