Trainline’s (TNLIF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Panmure Gordon lowered Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Trainline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $$5.68 on Friday. Trainline has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.