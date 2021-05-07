Tranche Finance Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $18.09 million and $179,164.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00085131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.89 or 0.00777062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00102296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.21 or 0.08807394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

