Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $181.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $181.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

