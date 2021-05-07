Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 3,913,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,798,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.23.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$252.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.