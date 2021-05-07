TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $32,722.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,117.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $399,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90.

On Wednesday, April 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $32,631.45.

On Wednesday, March 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $34,357.85.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $33,963.60.

On Thursday, February 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $32,980.05.

Shares of TNET traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.73. 175,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,103. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.