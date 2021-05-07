Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to “Buy”

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was upgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRIN. Compass Point assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.75 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

OTCMKTS:TRIN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 151,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,574. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,460,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,615,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,717,000.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

