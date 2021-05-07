Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$170.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSU. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$165.56.

Shares of TSU stock traded up C$5.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$155.53. 51,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$120.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.10. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$46.84 and a 52-week high of C$157.44.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 EPS for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

