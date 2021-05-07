Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$158.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$165.56.

Shares of TSE TSU traded up C$5.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$155.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$46.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$120.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$101.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

