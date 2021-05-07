Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CFO Sells $958,375.00 in Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TROX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. 728,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,910. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 798,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.