Truepoint Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $423.67. 386,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,875. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $422.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

