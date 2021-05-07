Truepoint Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $21,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,643,000 after buying an additional 492,543 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.34. 4,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,422. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.51. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

