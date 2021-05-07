Truepoint Inc. Has $156.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $156,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.10. 5,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,005. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $142.57 and a twelve month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

