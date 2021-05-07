Truepoint Inc. Purchases 125,242 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,242 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $178,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 229,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,742,780. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57.

