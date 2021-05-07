Truepoint Inc. Sells 476 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.66. 47,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,657. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $169.17 and a 1-year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

