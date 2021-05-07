TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) Trading Up 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ)’s stock price were up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $30.46. Approximately 862 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.55.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.