Truist Boosts Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target to $165.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $140.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FOXF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $11.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.17. 10,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fox Factory by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

