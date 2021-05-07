Truist Securities Increases Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $60.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. 100,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,713. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,395 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 627,441 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,923,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 45.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,172,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after buying an additional 997,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

