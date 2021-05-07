Truist Securities Increases Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $60.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.
Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. 100,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,713. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 2.65.
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,395 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 627,441 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,923,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 45.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,172,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after buying an additional 997,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
